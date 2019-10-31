An adult and a child are both in the hospital after they were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey, Thursday evening.

The two victims were walking in the area of Olive Street and Cedar Lane when they were both hit by a car. They were both flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Police said the victims were trick-or-treating at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.