Chickie's and Pete's will donate sales from crabfries and pitchers of Miller Lite to the FOP on Monday.

National French Fry Day? Try National Crabfries Day.

Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia is holding a Crabfries eating contest to celebrate the holiday.

Ten people, selected by Sportsradio WIP, will compete to see who can eat the most fries in an allotted period of time. The winner will receive a pair of Eagles home opener tickets and $500. One runner up will received $250 and a “Crabfries for a Year” gift card.

While participants have already been selected for the contest, other customers are welcome to celebrate with a Crabfries sale with a philanthropic message.

During the holiday, Crabfries will be on sale all day for a dollar and personal pitchers of Miller Lite will be available for $5. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.

This is not the chain's first National French Fry Day celebration with the Fraternal Order of Police. In 2015, they also honored the holiday by with a contribution.