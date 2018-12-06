What to Know Longtime Chews Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michelle Barrett died in a car crash in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The wreck at Erial Road and Douglas Avenue left two other people hurt.

“She had devoted the last twenty years faithfully serving both students and their families," Superintendent John Bilodeau said.

A beloved longtime South Jersey kindergarten teacher died in a Tuesday evening crash in Camden County.

Michelle Barrett, of Blackwood, died after her car collided with another vehicle at Erial Road and Douglas Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Gloucester Township police said.

A passenger in Barrett’s car and the other driver were hurt in the wreck, police said.

Gloucester Township Public Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau called Barrett, a 46-year-old kindergarten teacher, “a dedicated educator and well-respected member of the at Chews Elementary School staff.

Barrett’s impact on the community and “passion” for teaching was noted by Mayor David Mayer.

“She certainly left her mark on education and the lives of many here in Gloucester Township,” Mayer said.

The school district made grief counselors available to staff and students.

The crash remained under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.