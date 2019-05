Chestnut Street collapsed under a SEPTA bus sucking the vehicles' rear wheels into the street. It happened Friday evening near 18th Street.

A SEPTA bus was unexpectedly delayed when a sinkhole opened up under it in Center City Philadelphia.

The Route 42 bus was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Street near 18th when its rear wheels descended into the asphalt.

No one was injured, but the bus couldn't drive out of the hole. SEPTA was waiting for a tow.

In the meantime, Chestnut Street was closed to traffic between 18th and 17th streets.