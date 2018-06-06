Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood is no longer allowed to use the Harry Potter name for its popular annual festival. The Chestnut Hill Business District executive director, a business owner and a fan of the event reacted to the change.

A major change is coming for a magical event that brings thousands of people into a Philadelphia neighborhood each year. Officials announced Chestnut Hill can no longer use the Harry Potter name for its popular festival.

In May, Warner Bros., which owns the licensing to Harry Potter, sent a letter to the Chestnut Hill business district stating they could no longer use any names or images associated with Harry Potter.

“We have had to roll back some of the very Harry Potter specific elements that are copyright controlled by Warner Brothers,” Philip Dawson, the executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District, told NBC10.

The annual festival, which brings in around 45,000 people each October, will have to use a more generic magical theme this year.

“You have loyal people that will come regardless that will still call it the Harry Potter festival,” Shannon Lebraun, the owner of the Spice Rack, said. “But that not being advertised as the Harry Potter Festival will lose potential customers.”

NBC10 reached out to Warner Bros. for comment. We have not heard back from them.