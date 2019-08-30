A little girl was flown to Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia after she was struck by bullets in her leg during an outbreak of gunfire in Chester City, Delaware County.

A 7-year-old girl was shot Friday afternoon in Chester City, Delaware County, police said.

She was wounded in a drive-by shooting sometime around 3:30 p.m., and the shooting was caught on surveillance video. The little girl was seated inside a car parked in front of a corner store when the gunfire broke out. A man was also wounded.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Highland Avenue, where other recent shootings have happened in recent days, neighbors and police told NBC10.

A motive in the shooting outbreak has not yet been released by police, and no arrests have been made.