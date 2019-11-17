A baby and child who were inside a stolen SUV in Chester, Pennsylvania, have been found safe, police said.

Police told NBC10 a woman left her 2005 royal blue Hyundai Tucson running outside the Happy House Restaurant on the 900 block of West 9th Street Sunday night. The woman was getting food inside the business while her 9-month-old baby and 6-year-old child were inside the vehicle.

As the woman was inside the restaurant, two men entered the Tucson and drove off, police said.

Police later found the vehicle and both children safe inside on the 800 block of West 8th Street. They have not yet found the suspects who stole the vehicle.

