Frustrated residents of a Chester City housing community were forced to deal with the record-cold in our area without heat or hot water as well as flooded floors. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

As the entire region had to cope with the coldest temperatures in our area in decades, one housing community in Chester City, Pennsylvania was forced to do so without heat or hot water in their homes. The problems for the residents went from bad to worse when their homes started flooding Monday night.

The issues began Friday at the Ruth L. Bennett Homes in Chester City when dozens of the 261 units lost their heat and hot water. Management sent a letter to residents stating there were problems with the heating system after several underground pipes broke.

As if dealing with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero without heat wasn’t bad enough, some of the residents then had to deal with flooding in their homes Monday, including Pam Hudnell. Video of water pouring into her home and flooding her floors was posted on social media.

“I thought somebody shot through my back door,” said Hudnell. “A big boom. And then all of this poured and then this poured.”

Hudnell had a mop in her hand for most of Monday night.

“It’s damn frustrating for an older woman that gotta come and try to sweep water to save my furniture,” she said.

Many residents had to resort to desperate measures to stay warm with some having their children sleep on the floor next to their ovens.

“I have a whole other curtain balled up to block the air at the top,” said Anika Adams. “So I’m making sure that we stay warm in here.”

Adams told NBC10 she’s doing everything she can for her four kids. One of her children is sleeping on the ground less than 20 feet away from the oven, which is on 350 degrees for the night.

“You have no other choice but to stay woke and to monitor your house and the stove and your children to make sure that it’s warm and that they are safe,” Adams said.

Management said they are doing everything they possibly can to fix the issue. They’ve handed out temporary space heaters and have opened up their community center. They hope to have everything fixed by Wednesday.

