Two big rigs collided and spilled fuel early Monday morning leaving an important Chester County roadway closed for hours.

The wreck closed the northbound U.S. Route 1 Bypass between routes 796 and 841 in West Grove, Pennsylvania, around 4:30 a.m.

Both truck drivers were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, county dispatchers said.

One truck wound up jackknifed on its side while the cab of the other truck had significant front-end damage. There also appeared to be some sort of large rolls that fell out of one of the trucks, some winding up on the grass median.

Responding crews put down a substance to soak up fuel on the highway.

Baltimore Pike can be used as an alternate route, but expect a slower ride.

Investigators haven’t revealed a cause for the crash.