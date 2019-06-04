Fire Guts Chester County Apartments, Displaces Dozens

A fire displaced about 75 people at ReNew at Glenmoore in Chester County on Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is assisting those with no place to go. There were no injuries.

What to Know Fire broke out at ReNew at Glenmoore in Glenmoore, Chester County, early Tuesday morning.

The fire left the 600 Building gutted, most of the roof gone.

About 75 residents were displaced, no injuries were reported.

A fire gutted a Chester County apartment building early Tuesday, leaving dozens of residents and their pets out of their homes.

The blaze at ReNew at Glenmoore along Ardsley Place in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, broke out around 1:45 a.m., county dispatchers said.

The fire at the 600 Building was under control by 2:53 a.m. and completely out by daybreak.

Firefighters didn’t report any injuries. They were working to reunite pets with their families.

The blaze tore through around 38 to 40 units in the four-story building. The roof was destroyed and many of the units on the upper floors were gutted. Water supply posed one of the biggest challenges for firefighters, Ludwigs Corner Fire Company Chief Jeff Kimes said.

Fire alarms were blaring when firefighters arrived. Many residents left on their own while firefighters helped some other out, Kimes said.

The American Red Cross is helping about 10 families from the about 75 people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the county fire marshal, Kimes said.