Chester County residents say three sinkholes that forced a family from their home were caused by a controversial pipeline.

An ongoing battle between Chester County residents and the energy companies responsible for the controversial Mariner East pipelines culminated Wednesday with a criminal investigation.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office will examine both past and future construction of the three pipelines that, collectively, span three states, including several local counties. Potential charges could include causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, environmental crimes and corrupt organizations, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a statement.

“In the last two years, we have seen these pipelines rip through the heart of Chester County,” he said. “We have seen sinkholes created by the pipeline drilling, contaminated well water and some subtle, and not-so-subtle, bullying of Chester County citizens by big corporate interests.”

The Mariner East 1, 2 and 2X pipelines are meant to ship natural gas from western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook refinery in Delaware County. From there, the gas would be transported to Ohio and West Virginia.

Natural gas liquid includes propane, ethane, butane and natural gasoline that can be used for heating, cooking and filling up motor vehicle gas tanks.

Construction of the multi-billion dollar pipelines has been fraught from the beginning.

Last year, a leak in Delaware County caused thousands of gallons of drilling mud to flow into Chester Creek in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania.

The mud, which consisted of potable water and non-toxic bentonite clay, entered a tributary of the creek near the pipeline.

In a separate incident, a judge granted an injunction to halt construction in West Goshen Township after officials accused Sunoco Pipeline LP of violating a settlement agreement. A spokesperson for West Goshen claimed Sunoco started construction to install and operate the pipeline near Greenhill and Boot roads without notifying local officials.

Then, 1,500 gallons of bentonite clay leaked into the Chester Creek in Middletown Township. Members of the Middletown Coalition for Community safety asked local officials for a meeting with community leaders, Sunoco representatives and the state environmental agency.

More recently, a explosion in Beaver County destroyed a home, officials said.

“We have expected the state regulators and the governor to step in and assure of the safety of Pennsylvanians. They have not,” Hogan said.

The investigation remains ongoing, the district attorney added.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.