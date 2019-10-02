A Chester County man who was dealing meth with his girlfriend from their trailer home burned his stillborn baby's corpse and buried the body to conceal the birth, prosecutors said Wednesday.

William Edward Jones, 49, is charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse for allegedly burning the baby's body. He is also charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and related charges for selling meth, the Chester County Prosecutor's Office announced.

"These defendants were pushing poison in our community. And when they were expecting a child they did nothing to care of the health of the child," First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said in a statement. "When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash. This is a disturbing and horrific case."

Prosecutors say the Pennsylvania State Police got a tip on March 27 about an anonymous call to the Chester County Children and Youth Services. The caller told the agency that Jones' girlfriend, 29-year-old Anita Depedro, gave birth to a stillborn child inside the couple's Honey Brook Township home and that Jones "burned the child's body in a burn barrel on the property before burying the remains in an unmarked grave at an unknown location," the CCPO said.

Anita Depedro

Photo credit: Chester County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators could not find the child's body.

Months later, Jones and Depedro sold meth to a confidential informant, according to the prosecutor's office. Criminal complaints allege that the couple sold meth to the informant on multiple occasions between June and August of this year. Jones had four ounces of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, on him when police arrested him, prosecutors said.

There is currently an active warrant out for Depedro's arrest on drug delivery and related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville barracks at 610-486-6280.