A local attorney who was already charged with defrauding his clients was arrested again for allegedly using his ex-wife’s accounts to spend money on strip clubs, pornography and an extramarital affair.

Joshua Janis, 38, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is charged with identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft.

Janis was initially arrested over the summer for allegedly defrauding multiple clients in his law practice in Chester County, Pennsylvania. After he was charged, he separated from his wife and then divorced.

After the divorce, Janis’ ex-wife began receiving bills from different accounts that she did not recognize, according to police. She ran a credit report and discovered Janis had opened multiple accounts in her name and created large, unauthorized expenses, investigators said. She then reported it to police.

Police determined Janis had used his ex-wife’s identity and personal information to set up accounts with Capital One, T-Mobile, Bank of America, Citibank, Comcast, AT&T and other entities.

Janis allegedly used the accounts for bills at strip clubs, pornography and expenses related to an extramarital affair.

Janis incurred over $20,000 in unpaid expenses in his ex-wife’s name while the other accounts had fraudulent expenses that varied from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars, investigators said.

Janis is being held on $5000 bail. He is scheduled to go on trial in January in relation to his initial arrest.

“The defendant did not hesitate to defraud clients, colleagues, and even his wife,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. “Anybody who had any significant contacts with the defendant needs to check and determine if they were victims of the defendant’s greed.”