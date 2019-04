A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run along a busy Chester County road Friday morning.

A driver struck the person along the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway (U.S. Business Route 30) in Caln Township around 9 a.m., county dispatchers said.

The driver didn’t stay on the scene, which is near a series of businesses and a wooded area.

The wreck remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.