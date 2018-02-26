Some Cherry Hill East students are planning on walking out of class Tuesday to show their support for a teacher who was suspended for his comments on school shooting security. But school administrators are threatening to suspend them and ban them from the prom if they demonstrate. NBC10's Denise Nakano has the response from angry students and parents.

Some students at Cherry Hill High School East are expected to walk out Tuesday in protest of the suspension of a teacher who spoke out about school safety in the aftermath of the deadly Florida high school massacre.

Timothy Locke, a popular AP History teacher at the school, was suspended Thursday after he discussed security concerns in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A petition requesting that Locke be reinstated was signed by 500 students. Some students also staged a protest in support of Locke at the school auditorium Monday and planned a walkout Tuesday.

“I absolutely thought something needed to be done in support of my history teacher,” said Justin Prechodko, the student who organized the petition. “This man just meant too much to me for me to sit down and watch this injustice happen.”

The students are now claiming however that the Cherry Hill High School East principal threatened to suspend them or cancel prom and the senior trip if they went through with the planned walkout.

“I think we’re allowed to have our own opinion,” said Angela Spiegel, another student.

Angry students and their parents voiced their concerns to the superintendent of Cherry Hill Schools Monday night. Parents say they want better school security and they’ll support their kids who intend to take a stand.

“They decide to walk out tomorrow as they did today, I support them,” said Melanie Wimmer, a mother of one of the students. “They get suspended, I support them.”

The walkout is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Parents of students also plan to attend a Board of Education Meeting Tuesday night to show their support for Locke.

Several colleges and universities, including Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania and Penn State told prospective students that peaceful protests against gun violence will not hurt their chances of being accepted.

