A state trooper shot and killed a driver who dragged him following a traffic stop in Wilmington, Delaware, according to investigators.



Police say the trooper was on patrol Friday shortly before 4:30 p.m. when he spotted a burgundy Honda Civic strike a pole on Boxwood Road near Centerville Road. The vehicle fled the crash scene and continued driving erratically.

The trooper followed the driver, identified by investigators as Adam Radcliffe, 30, of Wilmington, to the Kirkwood Plaza Shopping Center. As the trooper walked over to his vehicle, Radcliffe allegedly sped off. Police say Radcliffe continued driving, dragging the trooper as he was attached to the passenger side door.

The vehicle continued speeding down the access road for Kirkwood Plaza before turning left onto Farrand Drive. The Trooper then took out his weapon and opened fire, striking Radcliffe, police said. Radcliffe continued speeding down Farrand Drive into the neighborhood, according to investigators.

Troopers began searching the area and found the Honda Civic off of Hammond Place at the end of Farrand Drive where it drove through a fence into a small creek.

The troopers removed Radcliffe from the vehicle and performed CPR. Responding medical personnel transported him to Christiana Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 37-year-old trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and later released. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The trooper has been with the Delaware State Police for 11 years and is assigned to Troop 6 patrol.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Detective M. Csapo of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-741-2729. You may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

