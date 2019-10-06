Charity Walk, Parade to Close Benjamin Franklin Parkway

An awareness walk and a cultural heritage parade will have the Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed to vehicle traffic for much of Sunday morning and afternoon, affecting both drivers and commuters.

The "Out of the Darkness Community 5K Walk" aims to raise awareness about, and funds for, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Pulaski Day Parade celebrates Polish heritage and honors Revolutionary War figure Casimir Pulaski.

The Out of the Darkness walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with 7,500 people expected to participate. Closures will be in effect through around 1 p.m. and are as follows:

Eakins Oval: Westbound to Spring Garden Street Bridge and into the city from southbound Kelly Drive.

Kelly Drive: (southbound only) from Fairmount Avenue to Eakins Oval.

Pulaski Day Parade closures begin at 10 a.m. and the parade itself begins around 12:30 p.m. along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Officials did not provide an end time. Closures are as follows:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 23rd streets

The inner lanes of the parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

Logan Circle

Cross traffic will be allowed on all numbered streets except 16th and 19th streets.

The parade disperses at 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Due to both events, SEPTA buses will be detoured. To see your bus's modified route, click here.