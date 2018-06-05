Maria Plinken was trapped under the rubble of the Salvation Army at 22nd and Market streets for 13 hours when the building collapsed in 2013. She and 12 others who were inside survived while six people died from their injuries. The city of Philadelphia is marking the 5th anniversary of the tragedy with the dedication of a memorial park. (Published 3 hours ago)

Five years after a building being demolished collapsed onto a Center City Philadelphia thrift store, killing six and injuring 13 others, victims' families and city officials will pause Tuesday to dedicate a memorial park at the site.

The June 5th Memorial Park will be dedicated by Mayor Jim Kenney and others at 11 a.m. (You can watch the ceremony LIVE on this page.)

Anne Bryan, Roseline Conteh, Bobor Davis, Kimberly Finnegan, Juanita Harmon and Mary Simpson died when a building being demolished next door collapsed onto the open Salvation Army store on June 5, 2013.

Artist Barbara Fox, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, designed the memorial. The park, which was designed by a team of volunteers and professionals, includes stone benches, trees and ornamental grasses.



Three tall granite stones with two windows in each — one to represent each of the victims — make up the memorial. The victims' names are etched into the granite.

"This memorial park will provide a contemplative respite for visitors while preserving the memory of those lost - and serve as a constant reminder that construction projects must be done safely," the website for the memorial says.

The dedication ceremony not only comes on the fifth anniversary of the deadly collapse but the second anniversary of the ground breaking at the site.

The Salvation Army donated the land to the city and private donors and the city contributed the rest of the $1.3 million cost.

A contractor and subcontractor are serving years behind bars for their roles in the deadly collapse.