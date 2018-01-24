Gunman Shoots Man in Busy Commercial Area in Center City

A man is recovering after he was shot by a gunman in a busy commercial area in Center City. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

A gunman opened fire in a busy commercial area in Center City Wednesday night, striking a man in the wrist.



The 24-year-old man told police he was in front of the Wendy's Restaurant on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right wrist.

The man then flagged down officers on the 1600 block of Walnut Street and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the victim was "somewhat uncooperative" and did not give them a description of the gunman. Witnesses told police they saw the gunman chase the victim on foot while firing shots at him near the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. The victim did not confirm this however.



Police found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk and street near the Wendy's Restaurant. A vehicle that was parked near the Wendy's was struck once on the rear driver side by gunfire. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.



The shooting occurred in an area with several commercial businesses and police plan on checking surveillance video.

"We know this is pretty heavily traveled not only by vehicles on Chestnut Street but also pedestrians," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "So with six shots fired at 8:30 at night on a heavily-traveled street we're lucky we only have one victim who was only struck on the wrist who is in stable condition who will survive."

