A water main break has caused flooding on several streets in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Firefighters are going door to door to make sure no one is trapped in any elevators.

A large water main broke early Tuesday sending water onto Center City Philadelphia streets and causing traffic, power and water problems throughout Center City.

The 48-inch main broke around Sansom and Juniper streets around 4 a.m., leaving the street buckled. The worst of the flooding seemed to center around Broad and Walnut streets but spread blocks in each direction.

More than two hours later water continued to pour onto Walnut from 9th and Broad streets. Other streets in the area remained impassible.

SEPTA detoured its route 9, 12, 21, 23, 42 and 45 buses.

Flooding in Center City Causes Traffic Nightmare

There were reports of low water pressure throughout Center City and into South Philadelphia, Graduate Hospital and Bella Vista.

Low water pressure affected some buildings at nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, spokeswoman Jessica Lopez said. All patients are safe and water is being delivered to people within the hospital.

More than 1,000 customers were without power, PECO said. There are residences and businesses in the area that will be without air conditioning as temps push into the mid 90s Tuesday.



The Philadelphia Water Department wasn't sure when they could completely shut off the water and begin repairs. Spokesman John DiGiulio said it could take days to repair.

Water, however, did appear to begin to recede around 6:45 a.m. as crews continued to work in the area. Once the water left, a muddy mess remained.

Stick with NBC10 for developing details.