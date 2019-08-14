2-Story Grocery Store Coming to Center City

Giant Food Stores will bring a two-story, 65,000-square-foot market to a new mixed-use project under development fronting the Schuylkill River and along 23rd Street in Center City.

The grocery store will be located at Riverwalk, a two-building apartment complex being built by PMC Property Group. The Giant will be located in the first building under development at 60 N. 23rd St. that will have 291 apartments. A second tower with 321 apartments will be built at 2301 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The new Giant, opening in fall 2020, will also have an outdoor terrace and parking.

Giant has been aggressively expanding in Philadelphia. The grocer, which is a brand owned by Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, has opened two of its small format Heirloom Markets in Philadelphia and plans to eventually add one in the Queen Village and in Northern Liberties neighborhoods of Philadelphia.

The success of the Heirloom Markets in Philadelphia convinced Giant that the city could support a bigger store. Giant has been working PMC Property for about a year to pull the Riverwalk project together.

Read more about the Center City Giant store here.

Get all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.