A cell tower visible from the busy Schuylkill Expressway caught fire Tuesday morning sending smoke into the air.

Traffic continued to make it past the scene, which is along an access road off Montgomery Drive and I-76 in Fairmount Park just after 5:30 a.m.

Fire, PECO and Verizon crews responded as flames shot from the top of the tower. After about an hour, some smoke could be seen continuing to rise from the lower part of the tower.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear if cellphone service was impacted.