Large Cave-In on Street Closes Busy Center City Intersection

A sinkhole on Chestnut Street near North 20th Street snarled traffic in Center City, Philadelphia, on the evening of Jan. 21, 2019.

A busy Center City intersection is closed due to a large cave-in on the street.

The street cave-in occurred at the intersection of 20th and Chestnut streets Monday and the Philadelphia Water Department closed it until further notice.

Cars traveling northbound will be detoured at Sansom Street while vehicles traveling east on Chestnut will not be able to go past 21st Street.

The Water Department will have crews at the intersection Tuesday to start preliminary assessments and make any necessary repairs. However, there is no timeline available at the moment. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.