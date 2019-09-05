A masked robber was caught on surveillance video beating a man with a hammer inside a gas station in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

The attack occurred inside the Shell Station on 6200 North Broad Street Monday around 9:50 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the suspect striking a 40-year-old man repeatedly in the head and face.

The suspect entered the Shell Station on 6200 North Broad Street Monday around 9:50 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect striking a 40-year-old man repeatedly in the head and face. He then dragged the man to a freezer area and stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as several packs of cigarettes. He then fled on foot and was last seen headed west on Stenton Avenue, police said.

The victim was found a short time later and taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a stocky man of an unknown age wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a white stripe on both legs, dark-colored sneakers or boots and a white hockey goalie-styled mask. He was also armed with a hammer.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead call 911 or the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773947).