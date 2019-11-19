Police released surveillance video of a man who they say threw a board that struck a stranger in the face during a random attack in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section. The victim suffered a cut above his eye that required several stitches.

Caught on Cam: Man Flings Board at Stranger's Face in Random Attack, Police Say

A stranger threw a board at a man's face during a random attack in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section, police said.

Jose Collazo, 44, was texting his co-worker and walking to his job on the 800 block of North Broad Street Friday around 8:30 a.m. Collazo told NBC10 another man nearby suddenly threw a board at him, striking him in the face and missing his eye by inches.

“He stopped and launched it like he was playing Frisbee with a dog,” Collazo said.

Collazo said he initially didn’t know what hit him but then realized he was gushing blood.

“I’m like, ‘What could this man be thinking?’ But it hit me so hard, I started gushing blood out like crazy,” Collazo said.

Collazo was taken to the hospital where he received 30 stitches.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect tossing the board. He’s described as a man standing 5-foot-10 and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white socks and sandals.

Collazo told NBC10 he forgives the man and is hoping he gets the help he needs.

“May you get help,” Collazo said. “May the government help you. You could have mental issues, I don’t know. But God forbid it happens to somebody else.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.