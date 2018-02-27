New body cam video shows two officers who rescued a man from a burning North Philadelphia home. Those officers were hailed as heroes Tuesday night.

Bodycam footage was released Tuesday showing two Philadelphia police officers rescuing a man from a house fire last year. It turns out however that the man they rescued was the person responsible for the fire, according to investigators.

On March 29, 2017 at 5 p.m., Officers Eugene Donahue and Nicholas Harper responded to a radio call for a fire with people trapped inside on the 1900 block of North 17th Street. When they arrived they noticed heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the property which belonged to the Philadelphia Housing Authority and was occupied by people in wheelchairs.

Bodycam footage shows the two officers going into the property and finding a man, identified by police as Henry Flowers, 47, in the stairway of the second floor. The officers then carried Flowers to safety.

Flowers and the two officers all suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at Hahnemann Hospital. After further investigation, police determined that Flowers was the person who started the fire and he was later charged with arson.