Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back, sources said.

A CT scan revealed a fracture in the quarterback's vertebrae, the sources told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

The injury will not require surgery, however, so long as Wentz gets proper rest, according to reports.

Wentz complained about back soreness since October, but sources said, despite many tests, that the fracture was just discovered.

Nick Foles is expected to start in Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Details about the injury were first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network.

Wentz first appeared on the Eagles' injury report with a back injury in mid-October. He was limited for consecutive Wednesdays before the Panthers and the Jaguars games. But he has played every snap since returning from his torn ACL and LCL in Week 3.

During his Wednesday morning press conference, Pederson said Wentz was dealing with "a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness."

Wentz could return this season should the fracture heal quickly, but a timeline remains unclear.