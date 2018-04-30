Learn more about Wentz’ fundraising campaign by watching his exclusive interview with John Clark tonight on NBC10 News at 11.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz announced a major fundraising campaign to build a new sports complex in Haiti.

Wentz’ AO1 Foundation partnered with the Mission of Hope: Haiti to raise money for the complex. Wentz announced on Twitter that he’ll personally match every dollar donated to the complex up to $500,000 for the next two weeks.

The complex will feature 10 soccer fields, two indoor basketball courts, six outdoor basketball courts, 5,000 shaded seat track and field, dormitories for 200 people, locker rooms and a community park with wifi, a play space and lighting.

The partnership between the AO1 Foundation and Mission of Hope began in 2017 after Wentz visited Haiti during a mission trip. The AO1 Foundation then granted Mission of Hope: Haiti money to begin work on the complex.

