Cars Torched as Downed Power Line Sparks Fire in Northeast Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Cars Torched as Downed Power Line Sparks Fire in Northeast Philadelphia

A utility worker had to be lifted by crane toward the top of the wooden power pole before he was able to use a set of large clippers to cut off the line.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Watch: Downed Power Line Sparks Car Fires in Crescentville

    Two cars caught fire in northeast Philadelphia when a power line apparently fell on top of them Thursday morning.

    Flames engulfed two cars and released plumes of thick black smoke into the air after a power line apparently fell near the vehicles Thursday in northeast Philadelphia.

    The white van and black sedan were parked on the curb near the intersection of Van Kirk and Bingham streets, in a residential section of Crescentville, when the downed power line apparently sparked the fire that heavily damaged the front of both vehicles.

    A utility worker had to be lifted by crane toward the top of the wooden power pole before he was able to use a set of large clippers to cut off the line. Firefighters then doused the vehicles with water to extinguish the flames.

    Five-hundred-thirty PECO customers temporarily lost power before it was restored, a spokeswoman said.

    No injuries were immediately reported.

      

