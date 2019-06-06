Carnival Worker From Pa. Accused of Groping Child in NY - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Carnival Worker From Pa. Accused of Groping Child in NY

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carnival Worker From Pa. Accused of Groping Child in NY
    Suffolk County Police Department / Pexels/CC
    Louis Shelton

    The operator of a carousel ride was arrested for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl on a ride at carnival in Suffolk County, police say.

    Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of child, Suffolk County police announced Thursday.

    Police say that the child was riding on the carousel at the Dreamland Amusements carnival at the Smith Haven Mall on Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m. when she was inappropriately touched by Shelton.

    Attorney information for Shelton was not immediately available. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip Thursday.

    Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75, and More
    Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images

    Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim of Shelton's to call the Suffolk County Police Department Special Victim’s Section at 631-852-6184.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices