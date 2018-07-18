2 Children Missing After Armed Men Steal Vehicle

Police are searching for two missing children who were inside an SUV stolen by two armed men in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Police say two armed men got out of a black Acura and approached the owner of a white Lincoln Navigator at Kensington and Allegheny avenues Wednesday around 9 p.m. They then stole the Navigator and drove off while a 7-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were inside the vehicle, police said.

Police recovered the Navigator on Aramingo and Castor avenues shortly after but neither the suspects nor the children were inside.

Police have not yet released a description of the children or suspects. They continue to investigate.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.