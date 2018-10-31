The service area of the Carfagno Chevrolet dealership in Plymouth Meeting was destroyed by a fire that started around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The fire ravished the service area for about an hour.

Part of Montgomery County Car Dealership Goes Up in Flames

What to Know Fire broke out early Wednesday at Carfagno Chevrolet along Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames mostly contained to the service bay area, Plymouth Fire Company Fire Chief Mitch Kijak said.

No word yet on a cause for the fire, which remained under investigation Wednesday.

Fire ravaged part of a Montgomery County car dealership overnight.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the service bay area of Carfagno Chevrolet along Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Plymouth Fire Company Fire Chief Mitch Kijak said.

No one was in the dealership at the time. One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a hose during the hourlong firefight, Kijak said.

Car fuel tanks, tires and other items caused minor explosions during the firefight, Kijak said.

“I was just really scared,” witness Emily Yeager, who lives nearby and was sleeping when the fire broke out, said.

Firefighters battled some water issues and managed to mostly keep the fire damage contained to the service area, which is behind the main showroom, Kijak said.

No word yet on the full extent and cost of the damage to the dealership.

