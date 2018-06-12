Good Samaritans Rescue Driver Who Crashed Into Dam

Three Good Samaritans rescued a driver who crashed into a dam in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania. One of the heroes is speaking out. (Published 38 minutes ago)

The unidentified man was traveling on Croton and Warner roads Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a guardrail at Martin's Dam.

The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne 40 to 50 feet, according to a witness, and crash into the water.

Kemp Littlepage, a witness, told NBC10 he immediately jumped into the water to rescue the man.

"It appeared to be a life or death situation," Littlepage said.

Littlepage and two other men, a father and son, worked to get the driver out.



"I got to his door. The car was sinking, he was foaming in his mouth and I couldn't get the seatbelt off," Littlepage said.

Littlepage told NBC10 he eventually got the seatbelt off the man as water rose to the victim's nose. One of the other Good Samaritans was able to get the door open and drag the victim while Littlepage pushed him out.

"He was three seconds from death," Littlepage said.



The rescuers eventually pulled the man to safety and he was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition. They believe a medical condition caused him to lose control of the vehicle.



Rescue crews arrived at the scene and are currently checking to see if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

