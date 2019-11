Southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are shut down right before I-76 in Philadelphia due to a car fire.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as large plumes of black smoke rose toward the sky around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured. Southbound lanes are shut down on the Boulevard near the scene and traffic is backed up for miles in the area as firefighters work to put out the flames.

