An SUV hit the back of a parked school bus along Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia Tuesday. Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped by the wreckage. No kids appeared to be on the bus.

Crews worked for more than 30 minutes to free someone after an SUV was wedged under a parked yellow school bus during an apparent chain-reaction crash in West Philadelphia late Tuesday morning.

A large group of Philadelphia firefighters responded to the crash along Chestnut Street near 59th Street around 11:10 a.m.

One vehicle, possibly an SUV, was wedged under the stopped bus on the left-hand shoulder of Chestnut Street, while a sedan appeared to have crashed into the back of the bus.

Firefighters focused their attention on the area of impact where at least one person was trapped. At one point they pulled the crashed sedan back to focus on the other vehicle.

Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters pulled someone from the wreckage. A short time later that person was put in a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on the extent of that person's injuries. It's unclear if anyone else is hurt.

Expect traffic trouble in the area. Market Street can be used as an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated.