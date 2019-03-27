A speeding car went airborne and crashed into a Delaware County home, causing the structure to catch fire. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A car speeding down a Delaware County residential street went airborne, crashed into a house with people inside and caused the home to catch fire.

Surveillance video from another home captured the car taking out a fence and street sign as it raced through a front yard on Market Street, in Linwood. A witness said the driver destroyed two front porches before going airborne and crashing into his neighbor's home a few houses down.

The home then erupted into flames. Somehow, no one inside the house was injured and even the driver made it our alive, though with significant injuries, according to neighbors.

"It pretty much is like a ball. It doesn't even look like a car," neighbor Brian Mullen told NBC10 as he described the mangled wreckage left behind.

Police were working to determine the exact cause of the crash.