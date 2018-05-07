You can forget the cash when hopping between Jersey Shore towns this summer as E-ZPass is expected to launch four more bridges along the scenic Ocean Drive in Cape May County within the next month.

The Ocean City-Longport Bridge launched E-ZPass April 30, sending relief to those who constantly use the toll brige for business and leisure.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge will launch sometime within the next few days, followed by Grassy Sound around May 14, and Corson's Inlet around May 21. Townsend's Inlet is scheduled to have E-ZPass activated by June 25, but could be available as early as Memorial Day, the Cape May County Bridge Commission said.



Bridge officials hope the faster tolling system will help reduce frustrating backups at toll booths. With the tourism picking up for the spring and summer, E-ZPasses will keep things moving quickly by allowing visitors to stop briefly before getting to their destination.

As of now, the toll rates are not scheduled to change from their $1.50 amount, and tickets will still be accepted through the summer. After that, the Commission plans to phase in an E-ZPass discount system.

For more information, check out a FAQ sheet here.