A Canadian man has been sentenced after drunkenly driving his pickup truck head-on into a Lyft ride-sharing vehicle in Bensalem, killing a passenger and severely injuring the passenger's wife.

Shane Learn, 49, of Toronto, was sentenced Wednesday to four and a half to nine years in prison for the April 28 crash that killed 57-year-old Neil Weiner and severely injured his wife Audrey Shapiro, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced.

Learn pleaded guilty in November to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault and related charges, the district attorney's office said.

Officials said Learn was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 truck northbound along the 4000 block of Richlieu Road around 6:45 p.m. on April 28, 2018, when he left his travel lane and struck a guardrail. The truck then veered into the northbound lane and struck the Lyft vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu.

Weiner, of Holland, Pennsylvania was seriously injured and taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he died the next day.

Shapiro was seriously injured and the Lyft driver suffered minor injuries.

Learn's eyes were bloodshot and police noticed alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit. Learn failed two field sobriety tests and registered a .162 percent blood alcohol concentration after taking a breath test, according to the affidavit.

Learn allegedly told officers he drank two beers and a double Jameson shot before driving.

"It was my fault," Learn said, according to the affidavit. "I crossed the line."

At his sentencing, Learn's attorney told the judge that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer for his client, and he expects Learn will be deported to Canada after serving his sentence, according to the district attorney's office.