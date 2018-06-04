The largest public high school in Camden, New Jersey, put on their first stage performance in 45 years this past Friday with the help of 40 students and a social studies teacher.

Woodrow Wilson High School's opening performance of "The Lion King" was held Friday June 1 in the school’s auditorium and again in front of the district’s elementary school students early Monday morning.

About 40 students participated in the play from both on-stage and behind the scenes roles.

A combination of lack of interest in theatre and tight funding led to an absence of stage performances over the last few decades. However, theatre director Andrew Boettcher believes that the performance could be a positive sign for future shows.

"These students have worked incredibly hard and overcame the toughest of obstacles to make this show a success," said Boettcher, a social studies teacher at Woodrow Wilson. "I cannot write enough words that speak to their fortitude, endurance, and dedication to this project. They have truly done the impossible."

This is a big step for the Camden public school system that has gone through positive changes over the last few years. Former superintendent of Camden Public School's Paymon Rouhanifard is credited with drastically improving multiple areas of the school district. He is credited for improving graduation rates by 17 percent, and tripling math scores during his tenure. In addition, the dropout rate for his schools was nearly cut in half.

Woodrow Wilson is one of many public schools in the city that has struggled to gain funding for its programs for the last several years. Boettcher hopes the district will continue stage productions in the coming years as a way to engage students.

"It gives kids a reason to come to school, turns bullies into leaders, turns shy kids into superstars," Boettcher said.

"Watching the kids smile after the performance, taking pride in their school made me so proud of them."