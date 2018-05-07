Tony Forney loves being a Camden police officer.

“It’s who I am,” Forney said. “All my morals, the good person I am, wanting to do good for others.”

But Forney, 33, is off the street and fighting something tougher than he’s ever faced while on duty. He’s taking care of his sick wife and his three children, all under the age of 5.

Forney’s wife Ronni, 31, is suffering from deteriorating conditions from lupus and MS. Her illness forced her to leave her job and at this point she’s not strong enough to pick up her children.

“She can’t pick the babies up and they don’t understand,” Forney said. “That’s the stigma that comes with these autoimmune diseases. You don’t look sick but [she really feels it.]

Forney and his family are not only feeling emotional distress, but also financial.

“The medical bills are astronomical,” he said. “And just the loss of income.”

Knowing their brother was in need, other Camden police officers decided to step up.

“He’s at the lower end of our salary scale,” Sgt. Rick Kunkel, President of the Camden FOP Lodge 218, said. “He’s been on for two years but he’s still at the very low end where he’s not really making enough money to support a household.”

The FOP created a GoFundMe page to help Officer Forney with medical funds. So far they've raised more than $10,000 of their $15,000 goal. Members of the Camden FOP are also donating their time.

“Once he uses all his leave time, we can start to donate time to him so he can stay out for an extended period of time,” Sgt. Kunkel said.

Forney’s children refer to him as “Officer Daddy,” a name that appears on his St. Michael necklace.

“The St. Michael has, ‘To officer daddy, we love you,’” Forney said. “And then it’s the kids’ names.”

With his second family coming to his aid, Officer Forney is incredibly grateful.

“It’s left us speechless,” he said. “She can’t even believe that there are people out there with such big hearts. I try to explain to her, this is family. This is police.”

