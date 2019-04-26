Four Camden police officers were honored Friday after they pulled four men from the burning wreckage of a car crash on Interstate 676.

One of four Camden County police officers honored recently for pulling two people from a burning car wreck was fighting for his life Friday after being struck by a taxi.

Officer Joseph Mair was checking out another car wreck late Thursday night in Camden City when the taxi, which had been involved in the crash Mair was investigating, allegedly accelerated into the cop, police said.

It was not clear Friday night exactly what happened to cause the taxi driver to begin driving and run over Mair, police said. The driver has not yet been charged.

"Officer Mair actually went under the vehicle," Camden County police Chief Scott Thomson said. "The wheels went over the top of Officer Mair."

Camden County, New Jersey, police Officer Joseph Mair's patrol car is seen following a bad crash in which Mair was run over by a taxi.

Photo credit: Camden Co. Police Dept.

He is in intensive care at a nearby hospital with extensive injuries to his hip and legs, police said.

Mair and three fellow officers, along with some bystanders, became instant heroes last week after body camera footage from a fiery crash April 7 showed a rescue of two men.

Mair, along with Officers Vaughn Edwards, Brian McCline and Vincent Russomanno were honored last Friday.

The video showed them shattering windows and withstanding intense as flames engulfed two vehicles and began burning the drivers trapped inside.

Aided by Delaware River Port Authority police Officer Franklin Flash and various bystanders, the officials pulled the men away from the wreckage just before the flames fully engulfed the cars.

"Your adrenaline's rushing, but at the end of the day you have a job to do and you don't want anyone getting hurt. Our motto here is, 'Service before self,' so we have to put that before ourselves," Edwards said.

Thomson, the police chief, said he visited with Mair in the hospital and the officer is already itching to get back on the job.

"He wants to get back to work as quick as possible, but our message to him and his family was just focus on getting better," Thomson said.