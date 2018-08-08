Two Camden police officers were ambushed late Tuesday night during National Night Out, a night that celebrates safety. Philadelphia police are aiding in the investigation for the gunman.

What to Know Two Camden County police detectives survived an ambush shooting at a traffic light in Camden, New Jersey Tuesday night.

Police say a gunman went up to the detectives, who were in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, and opened fire.

Both detectives are expected to survive. Police are searching for at least one suspect in a white van with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Two Camden County, New Jersey, police detectives are recovering after a gunman ambushed them Tuesday night, authorities said.

The officers were dressed in plain clothes and sitting inside an unmarked vehicle at a red light on Mount Vernon Street and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. As they were waiting, at least one gunman approached them and fired anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds, according to officials.

Both officers were hit, but it remains unclear where on their bodies they were shot.

The officers were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They are both expected to survive and are surrounded by relatives, officials said.

During the ordeal, one of the officers fired back and the suspect fled the scene. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was shot.

Police are currently searching for at least one suspect. Philadelphia police are aiding in the investigation and said the suspect was in a white van with bullet holes on the driver's side.

The van has the Pennsylvania license plate KKJ2047 and is registered as a 2006 Ford in Hatboro police said. Investigators also said the van may be occupied by two men wearing dark shirts and blue jeans.



The shooting occurred the same night as National Night Out, a nationwide event in which communities across the country join local police departments in an effort to build better relationships.

Four National Night Out events were taking place in Camden at the time of the shooting, two of which occurred less than 2 miles away.

"Unfortunately, on a night when we were supposed to be celebrating safety, two of our detectives were engaged as victims," Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said. "I can tell you every cop in this land would say we'd rather have it us than the citizenry. But it's an unfortunate event."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police or Camden County police.

