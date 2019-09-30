What to Know Leonides Guzman-Mendez, 70, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking home on September 19 in Camden.

Guzman-Mendez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or driver.

Loved ones are mourning a 70-year-old man who died more than a week after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Camden, New Jersey.

Leonides Guzman-Mendez, 70, was walking home on Sept. 19 around 7:45 p.m. after leaving work and hanging out with friends. As he was walking on Marlton Avenue and Berwick Street he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

Guzman-Mendez was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Guzman-Mendez, who was known for his love of singing, had recently been trying to reconnect with his children who he hadn’t seen in years, family members said.

“It’s very frustrating to know that someone was here today and now they are not because someone was careless or someone was sick,” Guzman-Mendez’s niece, Jessica Vasquez, told NBC10. “I don’t know why that person left him there.”

Police have not released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or driver. They also have not yet found any surveillance video.

“You must be very scared right now if you have a heart,” Vasquez said. “Please come forward.”

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Camden County Police at 856-757-7400.