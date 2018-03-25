Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Injured in Camden - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Injured in Camden

The 37-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were on the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue around 3 p.m. when they were stabbed by an unidentified suspect who fled the scene.

By David Chang

Published 14 minutes ago

    A woman was killed and a man is in the hospital after they were both stabbed in Camden, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

    Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. The man remains in the hospital though officials have not yet revealed his condition.

    No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect. Officials continue to investigate.

      

