Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Injured in Camden

A woman was killed and a man is in the hospital after they were both stabbed in Camden, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The 37-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were on the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue around 3 p.m. when they were stabbed by an unidentified suspect who fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m. The man remains in the hospital though officials have not yet revealed his condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect. Officials continue to investigate.