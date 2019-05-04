Camden Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting 2 Children

A former YMCA employee in Burlington County, New Jersey was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl and photographing a boy. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Camden, New Jersey man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl and recording a boy as the child used the restroom.

Jermaine J. Ward, 22, pled guilty in December to first degree aggravated sexual assault and second degree endangering the welfare of a child for the assaults on the victims, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said.

Ward was an acquaintance of the victims', Bewley said. The crimes occurred between the fall of 2017 and spring of 2018.

Ward used his cellphone to record himself assaulting the girl, who was under 13 years old at the time, as she slept inside her Maple Shade home, investigators previously told NBC10.

He recorded the boy in Pennsauken Township, Bewley said.

Ward must serve 15 years of his sentenced before he is eligible for parole.