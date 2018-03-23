A house fire broke out in a home along Cooper Street in downtown Camden overnight. People could be seen running into the burning home to help and pulled a couple people from the home. One man didn't make it out of the home alive.

Witnesses Race to Help People Trapped in Home But 1 Person Dies

One person died in a Camden house fire where people jumped in to help rescue two others.

Flames broke out around midnight in a brownstone along Cooper Street, in the shadow of Rutgers University-Camden campus.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen said a 63-year-old man died on the third floor of the home. Witnesses say others inside were rescued thanks to people who ran into the home.

Across the street from the house is Rutgers-Camden student housing. Students inside saw what was happening and one student shot video of the flames shooting from the top of the burning three-story home.

The witnesses looked down and saw other people — possibly Rutgers-Camden students — running into the burning building to help.

“We saw a couple kids running outside, they broke down window to the door, they ran in there,” Rutgers-Camden student Samuel Tuero said. “They pulled two people, two elderly people out.”

Firefighters arrived a minute or two later, Tuero said.

One of the other fire victims was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Keashen said.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.