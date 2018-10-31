What to Know A Haddon Township, New Jersey, teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Brantley Cesanek, 30, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct.

Investigators say Cesanek had a sexual relationship with the student when she was between the ages of 16 and 17 throughout 2016 and 2017.

Local authorities became involved when reports surfaced of sexual assaults taking place in Cesanek’s home on the 300 block of South Park Drive in Haddon Township.

Cesanek was arrested Tuesday. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Officials continue to investigate. If you have any information, please call Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Melvin Rogers at 609-265-5035 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lateasha Jones at 856-225-8656.