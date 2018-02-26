A man is speaking out after a video appears to show a Camden County police officer repeatedly punch him in the head while he was on the ground. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville talks to the man as well as a Camden County official.

An investigation is underway after video surfaced showing a Camden County officer appearing to repeatedly punch a man in the head. Now that man is speaking out and accusing the officers of police brutality.

“That’s what I call it, hatred,” said Edward Minguela, a 32-year-old Camden, New Jersey father. “I did nothing wrong to them. I didn’t resist. I didn’t do nothing.”

The incident occurred Thursday around 8 p.m. outside a store on Collings Road in Camden. Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen told NBC10 officers received a tip call about a person with a gun at that location. Minguela was in the area when officers arrived and according to officials, he matched the description of the suspect and was near a car that matched the description of the vehicle.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows three officers confront Minguela. One of the officers wrestles Minguela to the ground and then appears to punch him in the back of his head more than ten times as he lies on his stomach. The officer also knocks off the hat of another officer while swinging his arm.

“The one cop grabbed my one arm and he was punching me and punching me and punching me,” Minguela said. “And I’m trying to block with this arm.”

Minguela suffered a fractured wrist during the incident and was cited for resisting arrest and obstruction. Police never found a weapon in Minguela’s possession.

The three officers who confronted Minguela were taken off the streets and remain on desk duty as the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office investigates the incident.

“Listen, the video I think it speaks for itself,” Keashen said. “It’s highly disturbing. We have serious concerns with it.”

Minguela said he wants the officer who confronted him to get help.

“He needs more social skills,” Minguela said. “Or he needs more training.”

The officer who Minguela said attacked him was wearing a body camera during the encounter.

