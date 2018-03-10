NJ Babysitter Accused of Kidnapping Baby Boy

Police arrested a babysitter accused of kidnapping a baby boy.



The investigation began when a woman reported her 4-month-old son was missing after she went to pick her son up at a home on 33rd Street in Camden, New Jersey and didn’t see him there. Police say the woman tried to contact the boy’s babysitter, Nadajia Hill, 22, of Camden, and was unable to reach her.

Hill had been taking care of the baby Friday night. She allegedly took the child to Newark, New Jersey, using public transportation, and then took him on a southbound New Jersey Transit RiverLine train.

Hill and the baby were located by officers on the train after it stopped in Riverside, New Jersey shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The baby was found to be in good health and was returned to his family, police said.

Hill was arrested and charged with kidnapping and child endangerment. She was remanded to the Camden County Jail.