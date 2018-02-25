Survivors of Florida High School Shooting Speak on Gun Control - NBC 10 Philadelphia
    Survivors of Florida High School Shooting Speak on Gun Control

    Students who survived the deadly mass shooting in Florida are calling for gun control. Four of the students brought their message to New Jersey. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details and takes a look at how senators from our area are reacting to the gun control debate. (Published 3 hours ago) Students who survived the deadly mass shooting in Florida are calling for gun control. Four of the students brought their message to New Jersey. See More
